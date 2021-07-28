‘Rock the Universe’ returning to Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is set to welcome people back to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, “Rock the Universe.”

The event is currently scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29 at Universal Studios Florida.

[TRENDING: Passengers stuck on plane for hours in Orlando | COVID-19: ‘We are in crisis mode’ | Florida vaccine guide]

The festival allows guests to experience the excitement of both Universal theme parks, while also taking in performances by a handful of popular Christian artists at three open-air stages.

Ad

In addition to the performances, Universal’s website said the event will feature a Saturday non-denominational worship service.

A Sunday morning worship service is also on the schedule for the event.

Officials said guidelines for the event will align with the destination’s overall health and safety protocols.

Universal plans to release more details about the festival including artists and ticket information in the future.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.