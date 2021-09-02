EPCOT: Space 220 restaurant gets official opening date

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers announced on Thursday that the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT will officially open on Sept. 20.

The new out-of-this-world experience will be located near the Mission: SPACE attraction.

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared the date in an Instagram post.

The post also showed the moment he walked into a “space elevator” that transports guests to the Centauri Space Station.

Disney said guests will feel as though they’re dining among the stars and 220 miles above Earth.

“As you begin your ascent, you’ll look down through a viewport to see EPCOT shrink away; looking up you’ll see the Space Station come into view,” Disney explained on its blog.

Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog)

The dining area will offer panoramic views of Earth, and a variety of work and leisure activities taking place beyond the windows of the Space Station.

Disney said on its blog that Executive Chef Marc Kusche will showcase his talents on the restaurant’s menu which will include gourmet recipes, with a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch, and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner.

Disney said the Space 220 restaurant marks another milestone in the historic transformation at EPCOT and will be a part of Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration.

Dining reservations are not currently available on Walt Disney World’s website.

