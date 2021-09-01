DEO beefing up security for Florida unemployment accounts

An ambitious security protocol launched by the Department of Economic Opportunity is aimed to help protect claimants in Florida.

The move came amid daily security battles between imposters and state unemployment claimants.

Effective immediately each claimant must have an individual email address associated with their reemployment assistance account. Under the new protocol, claimants may not share email addresses.

The DEO tells News 6 it is encouraging claimants to create a new email account “if they share an email address with another reemployment assistance claimant.”

In addition to multi-factor authentication, reemployment assistance claimants will be required to create an account and verify their identity with ID.me. The DEO wants claimants, who have not previously done so, to create and verify their identity with ID.me before completing the multi-factor process.

Ad

A six-point update was issued Wednesday including a link to access your account with the multi-factor authentication process.

For step-by-step instructions on how to access your reemployment assistance account with multi-factor authentication, click here

This new log-in method will not affect a claimant’s ability to continue requesting or receiving reemployment assistance benefits.

After the federal benefits programs expire on Sept. 6, 2021, claimants will have 30 days to submit an application for PUA benefits.

The department will continue to pay eligible claimants the PUA and PEUC benefits they are owed for weeks of unemployment through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021.

Please note that reemployment assistance claimants under the age of 18 must call the Florida Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center at 1-833-FL-APPLY for assistance in verifying identity.

If you have an unemployment issue email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words Make Ends Meet to 407-6776-7428