‘You Are The Magic:’ Disney shares first look at original song in new show ‘Disney Enchantment’

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared a new behind-the-scenes look on Wednesday at the making of the original song that will be in the new show “Disney Enchantment.”

The show will premiere on 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World on Oct. 1 at the Magic Kingdom theme park.

Disney said the show will feature dazzling fireworks, beloved Disney music and immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.

‘Disney Enchantment’ – An All-New Spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park – Debuts Oct. 1 (Walt Disney World)

Disney said the show will feature the all-new original song “You Are the Magic,” which is written by former Disney cast member and songwriter Philip Lawrence.

“It feels absolutely amazing to be a part of this celebration,” said co-composer Philip Lawrence. “I left Disney World almost 20 years ago now to go off and pursue music and I became a songwriter and people know a couple, one or two of my songs. Getting the call to write this song for this 50th anniversary is just, its been humbling, its been emotional -- because Disney has meant so much to me over the years.”

Listen to the music below.

Disney said on its blog that while working at Walt Disney World, Lawrence worked on a number of productions performing in shows like “Festival of the Lion King” and “Tarzan Rocks!” Since his departure, he has since won seven Grammy Awards and received numerous nominations.

Joining Lawrence in the song is actor and singer Kayla Alvarez, another former Walt Disney World cast member.

“Disney has been a huge part of my life for a very long time,” said vocalist Kayla Alvarez. “Being able to grow up in Florida and go as a kid and now to be a part of something that will go on to live forever in the Disney legacy. And so, I think that’s absolutely amazing!”

A new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment,” will debut Oct. 1, 2021 (Walt Disney World)

The show takes guests on an emotional journey, empowering them to believe in themselves and make their dreams come true.

Disney said a 70-piece orchestra helped bring the song to life during a recording at a studio in Iceland.

“Playing the music for the first time it really brings that Disney feel, that Disney magic,” said Greta Salome, violinist and former Disney Cruise Line cast member. “It’s almost like you’re standing in the Magic Kingdom and you’re watching the fireworks.”

Disney plans to share additional details about the the World’s Most Magical Celebration in the weeks to come.

