EPCOT: Disney’s new Creations Shop and Club Cool get official opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that EPCOT’s all-new Creations Shop and Club Cool will officially open to guests on Sept. 15.

The new spots will be located adjacent to EPCOT’s Test Track and Mission Space attractions, not far from the temporary Mouse Gear location.

Disney said on its blog that the Creations Shop will have an assortment of futuristic gear that was inspired by the historic transformation of EPCOT, and will be sold exclusively to the new location.

“Light” line from the EPCOT Light & Color Collection, exclusive to Creations Shop (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney first shared details about the Creations Shop back in April saying the flagship location will have an open, bright and welcoming environment.

“We are using color, materials and light in new ways with some unique EPCOT touches that connect back to this park’s storied past while looking to the future,” Imagineers explained.

Just last week, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared photos of a colorful Mickey Mouse mural that will be showcased inside the location.

Mouse in Motion mural inside Creations Shop (thezachriddley/Instagram)

“Continuing this legacy of original art pieces, our team leading this transformation has found ways to represent both the creativity of the artists and the inspiration they bring to all who come to this place. This was a driving idea behind Creations Shop – a place dedicated to creative inspiration and commemoration that comes from the wonderful souvenirs we collect to mark our experiences,” Riddley explained in the post.

Disney officials said adjacent to the shop will be a revitalized Club Cool hosted by Coca-Cola.

Club Cool coming to EPCOT on Sept. 15 (thezachriddley/Instagram)

This new location will celebrate Coca-Cola in a fresh, new way while keeping the fan-favorite experience of trying Coca-Cola drinks from around the world.

“Coca-Cola has been a part of the Disney Parks story since 1955 when ice-cold Coca-Cola was served at Disneyland! In 1998 the first iteration of Club Cool, Ice Station Cool, opened its doors here at EPCOT. Since then, we’ve continued to reimagine this location and it has truly become a part of the EPCOT experience,” Riddley explained.

The old Club Cool location was torn down to make way for new developments as part of EPCOT’s historic transformation.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th-anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.

