Citizen Main Street U.S.A. clock in Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1 is one date you don’t want to be late for.

Over the past several months, areas around the resort have been getting some sparkling EARidescent enchantments.

One of the most notable changes is to Cinderella’s Castle, which now adorns a golden 50th crest, royal blue jewels, gold detailing and shimmering drapery.

50th anniversary celebration sign located outside Disney's Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World (McReynolds)

Now, we have some new changes to the Citizen Main Street U.S.A. clock.

The clock now shines with vibrant colors and gold highlights that guests will become accustomed to during “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

Main Street U.S.A. clock in Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort (McReynolds)

A 50th-anniversary logo sits on top of the clock and ribbons hang on either side stating that Citizen will the official timekeeper of the anniversary celebration.

Main Street U.S.A. clock in Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort (McReynolds)

In March 2018, the Walt Disney Co. announced that Citizen would be the official timepiece of the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

As part of the long-term promotional alliance, the Citizen logo is now displayed on clocks in Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort. The logo is also featured on select FastPass (soon to be Lightning Lane) clocks displaying return times for park attractions at both resorts.

Lightning Lane at Disney's Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World (McReynolds)

“Disney is honored to align with Citizen, a stalwart brand that has stood the test of time,” said Carlos Castro, vice president of Disney Corporate Alliances. “At Disney Parks, every minute is magic. So, it’s appropriate that our Guests will have access to one of the world’s greatest names in timepieces, as they celebrate their time together creating memories with friends and family.”

In addition to being in the parks, Citizen also offers a collection of watches that feature unique Disney designs.

Citizen has been a pioneer in watchmaking and innovative technology since 1918.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 18-month anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.

