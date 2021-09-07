‘The magic is calling you:’ Disney releases new 50th anniversary commercial

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World released an all-new commercial Tuesday showcasing all the excitement to come for the World’s Most Magical Celebration, which begins Oct. 1.

The commercial features a number of beloved Disney characters and attractions that are shining like never before.

The advertisement also features the 50th anniversary anthem, “The Magic Is Calling.”

Take a look below.

Disney shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song last month.

“It’s such a tremendous honor to write something that celebrates a place that brings so much joy to so many people,” producer Alana Da Fonseca said. “There’s magic all around us, and when you’re there, you are feeling it at every turn.”

Leaders said guests will soon hear the anthem in a variety of ways, including at Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade, Main Street Philharmonic and Dapper Dans.

This is the latest commercial celebrating the big anniversary for Walt Disney World.

