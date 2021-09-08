‘Dark Arts At Hogwarts Castle’ experience returning to Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beginning next week, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will once again take a darker side as the “Dark Side At Hogwarts Castle” show returns.

The theme park said Wednesday that the experience will run nightly beginning Sept. 18 in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

The show first debuted in 2019 and was an instant hit among Harry Potter fans.

Special effects and lightning illuminate Hogwarts Castle as sinister creatures and villains, like mountain trolls, dementors, death eaters, spiders and even the dark wizard, Lord Voldemort, cast their shadows and spells.

Guests will get a chance to take part in the new show by summoning their inner strength and bravery to face the dark arts and produce a Patronus spell. The charm is said to be one of the most famous, and difficult, defenses against the dark evils.

As darkness falls across the Wizarding World, guests will come face-to-face with Death Eaters, the devoted followers of Lord Voldemort, as they walk through the streets of Hogsmeade. Ominous green light and fog will permeate the Hogsmeade village, Universal leaders said.

“Darks Arts at Hogwarts Castle” will run nightly with showtimes from dusk until park close.

