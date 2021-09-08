Disney celebrates arrival of new white rhino calf at Animal Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Animal care experts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are celebrating the birth of an adorable white rhino calf.

The endangered rhino was born Wednesday morning to first-time mom Jao.

Disney said it’s critical to give Jao and her newborn ample time to nurse and bond in a backstage area before the pair is allowed on the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Experts said the sex and weight of the newborn calf may not be known for some time.

Just last year, Walt Disney World announced the arrival of the white rhino, Ranger.

He can now be seen on the savannah with his mother, Kendi.

Disney officials said the births are part of Disney’s species survival plans, which are overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species. White rhinos are an endangered species with a near-threatened status.

Animal experts said earlier this year that white rhino, Lola, is also expected to give birth in the fall or winter.

Disney plans to share more photos and details about the new calf in the future.

