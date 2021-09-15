Seminole County students vandalizing schools in social media challenge

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Seminole County Public Schools said they’ve seen kids damaging things in the bathroom like sinks, soap dispensers and even toilets at almost every middle and high school in the district.

It’s all a part of a nationwide social media challenge, according to Communications Officer for Seminole County schools Michael Lawrence. It’s called the ‘devious licks’ challenge.

“Currently, we’ve seen an incident at about all of our schools, so we have 12 middle schools, and nine high schools, so every one of them has pretty much seen it,” Lawrence said.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center keeping eye on 3 systems | Florida woman missing after cross-country road trip | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The problem is costing the district thousands of dollars.

Lawrence said kids have damaged sinks, soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, removed tiles from the walls and have even removed a toilet and put it in the middle of the bathroom.

Lawrence said he didn’t have numbers yet for how many students have been caught but said there will be consequences for anyone who participates.

“They’ll be very severe, we have a zero-tolerance policy for this kind of thing,” Lawrence said.

He said the disciplinary action could include suspension, expulsion, and even criminal charges.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Oviedo Police Department officials said d no arrests have been made yet, but SCPS said disciplinary action could include that.