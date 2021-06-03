Kissimmee police release name of man accused of shooting at FLDE agents, hurting one

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Kissimmee police have identified the man who they say shot at Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents who were assisting in a drug bust operation, injuring one of them.

Investigators announced Thursday that Maximiano Arellano-Resendiz, 36, faces attempted murder charges.

According to a news release, Kissimmee police responded to a shooting at 2250 N. Hoagland Ave. just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting came as members of the Osceola Investigative Bureau were working with FDLE agents out of the Tampa area on a drug investigation that stretched into multiple jurisdictions, records show.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, there were conversations and transactions made. Today was going to be another narcotics deal,” said Lee Massie, special agent in charge for the FDLE out of the Orlando region. “There was a deal that was actually consummated and there was a second vehicle that was actually involved in the situation — we had undercover agents that were wearing identifying marked gear — follow the vehicle to a location down the street (the apartment complex) and as they pulled into the parking lot, that (suspect) vehicle parked. It appears as though — we don’t know exactly yet — but it appears as though the subject inside the vehicle immediately started to fire upon the law enforcement officers at which time they (the officers) returned fire, striking the individual inside the truck.”

Kissimmee police said that “consummated” drug deal took place at 1701 Dyer Blvd. Two people were arrested there without incident, according to the release.

Investigators said FDLE agents followed two more suspects who were in a pickup to the Hoagland Avenue location and when they arrived, they were met with gunfire that came from inside the truck. They said Arellano-Resendiz was the gunman.

One agent was hurt by the gunfire but has since been released from the hospital and is expected to be OK, according to police. Police are not releasing that agent’s name.

The agents returned fire and, according to Massie, hit Arellano-Resendiz. Investigators said he was in critical condition following the shooting but have not provided an update on his condition. The other person in the truck was not hurt in the crossfire.

Kissimmee police will be handling the investigation into the use of force by FDLE agents, according to FDLE.