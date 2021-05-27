WATCH LIVE: Osceola sheriff discusses arrest of school dean on child molestation charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A dean at Harmony Middle School is accused of molesting a minor, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Bradley Linville, 51, was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Osceola County School District officials said Linville has been suspended with pay, and Superintendent Debra Pace will ask the school board to approve a suspension without pay at a meeting June 1.

“He will remain on suspension without pay until the end of his contract June 4, 2021, after which his employment with the district will be non-renewed,” a school district spokesperson said.

Osceola County jail records show Linville faces three counts of molesting a minor between 12 and 16 years old.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez will discuss the arrest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. His remarks will be streamed live at the top of this story.

No other details regarding the investigation were immediately available.