FDLE turned over Osceola SRO body-slamming case to state attorney’s office

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The probe into an Osceola County school resource deputy who was caught on video slamming a Liberty High School student onto concrete was turned over to the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The agency said Wednesday the investigation was handed to State Attorney Monique Worrell in March.

The FLDE turned over the case nearly two months after video of the incident made national headlines. The clip shows Deputy Ethan Fournier scrambling then slamming 16-year-old Taylor Bracey onto the walkway as he tried to restrain the student.

Moments later, Fournier is seen placing the student in handcuffs while a second deputy stands over them. As the handcuffs are being placed, Bracey does not appear to move.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was medically treated at the school.

Sheriff Marco Lopez addressed the incident in January, choosing to turn over the investigation to the FDLE.

“We can investigate our own, we have the capabilities. However, certain situations and certain circumstances -- for complete, clear transparency and utmost trust with our citizens, this is the right decision to go,” he said during the January news conference.

The investigation remains active until the State Attorney’s Office releases its findings.