Applications open for new affordable housing in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford city leaders hope a new affordable housing option will revitalize the historic Goldsdboro neighborhood.

The sounds of nail guns can be heard throughout the Goldsboro community as construction crews work hard to build Monroe Landings. Sanford City Commissioner Kerry S. Wiggins Sr. represents District 2, which includes the historic neighborhood. He said this complex will build new opportunities.

“Within the next few months people will be living here. This is going to be awesome for our community,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins grew up in Goldsboro. He said he remembers when the former Lake Monroe Terrace once stood on the property along Oleander Avenue. The affordable housing community was torn down in 2013 after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development deemed it uninhabitable.

“We’ve got a lot of people that are interested that want to come back. This is home,” Wiggins said.

The developer, Wendover Housing Partners, began construction earlier this year. Now the Orlando Housing Authority, on behalf of the Sanford Housing Authority, is accepting applications for the first 20 units which are for low-income families.

Wiggins said the developer will open 40 more units in the next few weeks.

“Within a year, a little more than a year’s time, we’re looking to have 300 units built and the joy and excitement to be able to have all that is going to be awesome,” he said.

Wiggins said this will be a boom for the area. He adds it will create more opportunities for Goldsboro residents, including bringing public transportation back into the neighborhood.

“Now we’re bringing in all those citizens back in, it gives an opportunity for transportation situations,” Wiggins said. “There’s a lot of history in the Goldsboro area and so with that being said, this is only something that puts it where it needs to be: up on top.”

The developer said they will begin taking applications for Monroe Landings later this month. Wendover adds the first residents are expected to move into their new homes in February 2022.

Click here for the Orlando Housing Authority application for the low-income units.