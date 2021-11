ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal hit-and-run crash was reported Wednesday morning in Orange County.

The wreck happened on southbound Orange Avenue at Office Court, just north of Sand Lake Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

As of 6:15 a.m., only one southbound lane of Orange Avenue was open in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.