1,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Orange County students at vaccination clinic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools kicked off a five-day vaccination event at the district’s high schools on Tuesday.

District officials said 1,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to children between 5-11 years old and 370 doses were administered to students 12 and older.

Lucas Lipschutz, 7, said he wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine after watching his other family members get the shots months prior.

“It will make me feel safer around my grandparents and my great grandparents,” Lipschutz said. “So I can protect myself and the people around me.”

There were about 70 students outside University High School Tuesday when the vaccine event began.

OCPS said there are about 90,000 students who are in the 5-11 age range registered in the district.

With a smaller dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for the younger age group, the district said even though the vaccine isn’t mandatory, it is strongly recommended.

“It will depend on demand. If there’s a demand within our school system for the COVID vaccinations in the future, we will certainly do everything we can to provide it,” OCPS Spokesperson Scott Howatt, said.

Student Sophia Fontalvo said that she wanted to get vaccinated for the greater good.

“I think it’s for the health of everybody. Like, if we all get it, we will be healthier and stuff,” Fontalvo said.

On Wednesday, vaccines will be available at Dr. Phillips, Horizon, Oak Ridge and Windermere High from 4 p.m-8 p.m. On Thursday vaccines will be available at Cypress, East River, Jones, Wekiva, West Orange and Winter Park High School.