Are you required by law to use your turn signal in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road.

The most recent question Trooper Steve addressed was, “Am I required to use my turn signal even when I am in a turning lane?”

Trooper Steve likened the amount of drivers in Florida not using their turn signals to a traffic pandemic.

“There are plenty of rumors about how people don’t need to use the turn signal in certain situations and need to use it in others, but I am here to break it down for you,” he said. “You are required by law to indicate your change of travel anytime you are about to do so.”

The law states that drivers are required to do use a turn signal 100 feet prior to making a left turn or a right turn.

“So yes, you would be required, even when sitting in a turn,” Trooper Steve said. “How often have you been in a turn lane and suddenly the car in front of you goes the completely opposite direction that the travel lane is assigned for? Probably too often.”

Trooper Steve also added, sarcastically, that for drivers who don’t use their turn signal, it’s located to the left of the steering wheel. Push it up to signal a right turn and down for left:)