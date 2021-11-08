Fatal crash closes SR-408 in Orlando

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal two-vehicle crash early Monday has prompted the closure of State Road 408 in Orlando.

The wreck was reported on S.R. 408 east near South Crystal Lake Drive. S.R. 408 east is closed in the area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando police said one driver was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Details about the crash have not been released.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted off S.R. 408 at the Bumby Avenue exit to East Anderson Street.