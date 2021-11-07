Man arguing in Waffle House parking lot attacks bystander, gets shot, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was arguing with a woman in the parking lot of a Waffle House Saturday night was shot by another man he attacked, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight outside of the Waffle House on International Drive, police said.

[TRENDING: Oviedo police investigate homecoming incident | Woman fatally struck outside car near UCF | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Officers said the bystander was trying to enter his car when he was attacked by the man and fired a single shot into the man’s leg.

Police said the shooter reported the incident and cooperated with the investigation, allowing officers to recover his gun.

The department said the man did not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.