1 dead, 2 wounded in Halloween party shooting at Palm Bay bar, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – One person was killed and two others were injured late Sunday during a Halloween party at a Palm Bay bar, police said.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at the Beehive Lounge at 2040 Palm Bay Road NE.

According to Palm Bay police, shots were fired during the party, striking three people.

The victims, all of Brevard County, were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said.

The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The victims’ names and a motive for the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456.