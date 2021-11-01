Cloudy icon
60º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Testimony continues in Markeith Loyd murder trial

Loyd accused of fatally shooting Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Nadeen Yanes, Reporter

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Police Shooting, Markeith Loyd, Debra Claytona, Murder, Murder Trial
Markeith Loyd takes the stand in his own trial
Markeith Loyd takes the stand in his own trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – Testimony will resume Monday in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd, who’s accused of murder in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Clayton while on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. He is currently serving life in prison without parole for the murder of Dixon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Over the weekend, Loyd took the stand, saying he shot Clayton in self-defense.

The defense began Saturday’s proceedings by going over Loyd’s childhood and growing up without a father. Loyd said he began selling drugs when he was 16 years old.

Lead attorney Terry Lenamon, who represents Loyd, asked Loyd if he believes he is crazy or mentally ill to which Loyd responded, “No.”

Lead prosecutor Ryan Williams cross-examined Loyd, asking if he was aware that his defense team hired an expert to testify that he has a mental illness.

[TIMELINE: How hunt, capture of Markeith Loyd unfolded]

Jurors also heard from a mental health expert who said he believes Loyd knew what he was doing but didn’t think it was wrong.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Nadeen Yanes joined News 6 as a general assignment reporter in 2016. She grew up in Leesburg and graduated from the University of Florida. Nadeen has won three Associated Press Awards for her reporting on the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the trial of the Pulse gunman's wife and the capture of an accused cop killer, Markeith Loyd.

email

facebook

twitter