Testimony continues in Markeith Loyd murder trial

Markeith Loyd takes the stand in his own trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – Testimony will resume Monday in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd, who’s accused of murder in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Clayton while on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. He is currently serving life in prison without parole for the murder of Dixon.

Over the weekend, Loyd took the stand, saying he shot Clayton in self-defense.

The defense began Saturday’s proceedings by going over Loyd’s childhood and growing up without a father. Loyd said he began selling drugs when he was 16 years old.

Lead attorney Terry Lenamon, who represents Loyd, asked Loyd if he believes he is crazy or mentally ill to which Loyd responded, “No.”

Lead prosecutor Ryan Williams cross-examined Loyd, asking if he was aware that his defense team hired an expert to testify that he has a mental illness.

Jurors also heard from a mental health expert who said he believes Loyd knew what he was doing but didn’t think it was wrong.