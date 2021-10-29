WATCH LIVE: Defense presents its case in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – The defense on Friday began presenting its case in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd, who’s accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

Loyd stands accused of fatally shooting Clayton outside a Walmart while he was on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. Loyd is currently serving life in prison sentence without parole for the murder of Dixon.

[TIMELINE: How hunt, capture of Markeith Loyd unfolded]

The state rested its case Thursday, three days after opening statements following the seating of the jury, which is comprised of nine men and three women.

Ad

Thursday’s proceedings started with the judge denying a motion for mistrial filed by the defense. The judge then reminded jurors they cannot discuss the trial with each other.

The state called more witnesses, including crime scene and ballistics experts who testified about the bullets and casings found in the Walmart parking lot.

Clayton’s family, including her husband and son, have been in court for the proceedings.

You can watch the murder trial live in the video player at the top of this story and follow coverage from News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes below.