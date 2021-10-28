WATCH LIVE: State presents case in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – The state could rest its case Thursday in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd, who’s accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017

Loyd stands accused of fatally shooting Clayton outside a Walmart in 2017 while he was on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. Loyd is currently serving life in prison sentence without parole for the murder of Dixon.

Opening statements began Monday, shortly after a panel of 12 jurors — nine men and three women — were sworn in.

On Wednesday, testimony centered on the eight-day manhunt for Loyd after he allegedly carjacked a man’s vehicle to escape the scene of Clayton’s shooting. The state then detailed the evidence collected by law enforcement officials after Loyd was found and captured.

The state also discussed the day Clayton was killed, showing the jurors her gun and pictures of Clayton’s wounds.

A medical examiner testified that Clayton was shot four times, in the leg, abdomen, hip and the neck. The state submitted into evidence pictures of Clayton’s body and bullets.

CSI and FDLE investigators later discussed different pieces of evidence found the night of Loyd’s capture, such as clothing items, which included a bulletproof vest, two guns, ammunition clips and 36 bullets. A DNA official matched the samples collected on clothing items to Loyd, the state said.

At one point Wednesday, the jury was dismissed when the defense objected that a detective on the witness stand brought up the death of Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis, who was killed in a crash while responding to the shooting of Clayton. The judge previously ruled that the death of Lewis could not be brought up at trial, and the detective was told to only provide direct answers.

Court proceedings will continue 9 a.m. Thursday.

Clayton’s family, including her husband and son, were in court for the proceedings.

