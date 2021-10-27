Testimony continues in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – Testimony continues Wednesday in the murder trial for convicted killer Markeith Loyd, who’s accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Clayton outside a Walmart in 2017 while he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. Loyd is currently serving life in prison sentence without parole for the murder of Dixon.

Opening statements began Monday, shortly after a panel of 12 jurors — nine men and three women — were sworn in.

Testimony began Tuesday, with Walmart employees recounting the shooting, including a witness who said she saw Loyd stand over Clayton and fire a shot.

Clayton’s family, including her husband and son, were in court Tuesday, listening to the eyewitnesses and court proceedings.

