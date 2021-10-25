Attorneys look to seat final jury in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A final jury for convicted killer Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial could be seated Monday.

After narrowing down hundreds of potential jurors to 60, lawyers are hoping to select 12 jurors for the final jury by the end of Monday.

The process has taken more than two weeks with Loyd facing a possible death sentence if he’s convicted years after the deadly shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Clayton outside a Walmart in 2017 while he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. Loyd is currently serving a life in prison sentence without parole for the murder of Dixon.

On Friday, Loyd asked the judge if he could represent himself during the trial, something he asked for during his first murder trial.

“I want to represent myself because things aren’t being done, and it’s my life on the line,” Loyd said.

The judge denied Loyd’s request, saying it didn’t work out during his first trial, when she had granted his request. Judge Leticia Marques said he would be unable to effectively represent himself while he’s in jail, but he would be allowed to actively participate in the trial.

Prosecutors and the defense asked the judge whether or not they can bring up facts and evidence from Loyd’s previous case, with prosecutors also requesting to use posts Loyd made on social media. The judge said she would rule on some of those motions this week.

Court is set to resume at 9 a.m. Monday and opening statements could begin as early as Tuesday if the final jurors are selected.