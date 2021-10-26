Testimony set to begin in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning in convicted killer Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial.

Opening statements began shortly after a panel of 12 jurors — nine men and three women — were sworn in Monday.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Lt. Clayton outside a Walmart in 2017 while he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. Loyd is currently serving life in prison sentence without parole for the murder of Dixon.

Prosecutors laid out their case of how Loyd allegedly killed Clayton outside of a Walmart in 2017 and started by showing surveillance footage recalling the events leading up to the shooting death of Clayton.

The defense then told the jury Loyd suffers from several mental illnesses, including PTSD and paranoia, and thought police were out to kill him. Loyd’s defense team said he had a history of experiencing racism and negative run-ins with police. He is using the insanity defense for his actions.

“Mr. Loyd has a mental illness. And that although he knew what he was doing and its consequences at the time of killing Lt. Clayton, he did not know it was wrong,” said Terence Lenamon, Loyd’s attorney.

Before the court was dismissed Monday, Loyd sounded off in the courtroom after lawyers on both sides gave their statements.

“The jury should know, even Ms. Clayton family should know that wasn’t told, because my state of mind coming from Sade’s thing, these people made up a story saying I came over here banging on these people’s doors and gunned these people down,” Loyd said.

During the outburst, Loyd also told Clayton’s family he tried to turn himself in twice.

The trial is expected to go on for several weeks.