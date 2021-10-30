WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: Markeith Loyd to testify in murder trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Markeith Loyd, the man accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017, is set to testify Saturday morning.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Clayton while on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. He is currently serving life in prison sentence without parole for the murder of Dixon.

“I was always going to testify,,” Loyd said in court Friday.

After the judge asked a series of questions confirming it was Loyd’s own decision to testify, his attorneys asked if they can take the shackles off for his testimony to be able to point to specific evidence in the courtroom.

The state rested its case Thursday, three days after opening statements following the seating of the jury, which is comprised of nine men and three women.

The defense began presenting its case Friday, with Loyd’s brother and sister being called to the stand to speak on his history of mental illness and paranoia of police.

His brother played into the defense’s argument that Loyd had mental illness and paranoia of police, describing an encounter with him December 2014, when he was worried police were going to kill him and he wanted to change his life insurance policy.

“He was irate, saying they were going to kill him. They are trying to kill them ...” his brother testified. “He said they were taping his phone, they had his phone tapped and other stuff.”

In cross-examination, the state told Loyd’s brother and sister to read off Facebook posts Loyd wrote in 2016, arguing they showed his hatred of cops.

“Any dead cop is a good thing ...” his post read.

Clayton’s family, including her husband and son, have been in court for the proceedings.

