1 dead, 1 injured in Deltona shooting, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – One person died and one person was injured in a shooting that may have happened at a Deltona house party, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting may have taken place during a house party in the area of 1400 Waterview Drive.

[TRENDING: Mom banned from school over adult sites | Police warn Fla. woman not to wear Halloween costume as protest | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to a release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation began when deputies were called to Halifax Health in Deltona after a shooting victim arrived just after midnight Sunday. Deputies said they then learned another shooting victim had arrived at Central Florida Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the shooting victim who arrived at Halifax Health died soon after as a result of their injuries.

Officials said detectives were aware of a disturbance at the house party and are interviewing those involved to determine the situation surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (386) 254-1537 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.