Deltona man arrested after faking motorcycle theft to get $30,000 insurance claim, deputies say

Jeffery B. Stephens, also known as Brad, was arrested Friday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Friday after setting up a motorcycle theft to obtain a $30,000 insurance payout, deputies said.

According to deputies, the incident occurred Sept. 25 when Jeffery B. Stephens, known as Brad, reported his motorcycle stolen from an Osteen bar.

[TRENDING: Mom banned from school over adult sites | Will daylight saving time ever be permanent? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Stephens told authorities he parked his 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special, worth $30,000, at the Fox Head Lounge overnight on Sept. 24 while he took an Uber home. When he returned to the location on Sept. 25, the motorcycle was gone.

Ad

Investigators found surveillance video at Skip’s Boots, a store nearby the bar, showing Stephens posing the motorcycle. Shortly after, a vehicle pulled up next to him and the driver drove off on the Harley-Davidson.

Upon interviewing the driver of the vehicle, detectives discovered Stephens had planned the incident and met with the driver the night before, disconnecting its GPS device and stripping it of valuables. Text messages between Stephens and the driver show they were in communication during the apparent theft.

Deputies said as of now the motorcycle has not been recovered.

Stephens’ insurance company denied his claim and he was charged with insurance fraud, tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement.

He is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $20,500 bond.