Man tried to lure girl into car in Volusia County, deputies say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man faces criminal charges after Volusia County deputies say he tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into his car when she got off of a school bus in the Orange City area.

Deputies arrested Daniel Turner on Friday at his home in Orange City.

Investigators said the victim got off her school bus around 5:15 p.m. near West Minnesota Avenue and Spring Hollow Drive.

According to the victim, Turner pulled up to the girl and asked her to get into his car, claiming that he could take care of her and that he was not a pervert or weird.

The 10-year-old told the man no and kept walking, deputies said.

Other motorists who witnessed the interaction called authorities, according to a news release.

Deputies said they had a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle, allowing them to track down Turner at his home on Jetske Circle — not far from where the incident occurred.

Turner faces charges of aggravated stalking of a minor and attempting to lure or entice a child.