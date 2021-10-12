Mostly Cloudy icon
Motorcyclist killed in I-4 crash in Volusia County, FHP says

52-year-old man died on scene

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old motorcyclist died on Interstate 4 in a Volusia County crash on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to an FHP report, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m.

The motorcyclist, of Sanford, was traveling behind a sedan both traveling east on I-4, when they collided, the report continued.

The Sanford man was thrown off the motorcycle and died on scene. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from South Carolina, was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

