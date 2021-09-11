Partly Cloudy icon
Man, 20, killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

Fatal crash remains under investigation

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was killed in a Volusia County crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 40 and Alice Drive.

A man in a pickup truck was traveling east on SR-40 when he left the road and struck a utility pole, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the driver was partially ejected and died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

