Man, 20, killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was killed in a Volusia County crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 40 and Alice Drive.

A man in a pickup truck was traveling east on SR-40 when he left the road and struck a utility pole, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the driver was partially ejected and died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.