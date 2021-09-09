Video shows Brevard deputies attacked during traffic stop, suspect shot and killed

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera video showing two deputies who were attacked during a traffic stop on U.S. 192 in West Melbourne on Aug 30.

During the violent attack, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Brian Potters was shot in the leg. The shooter, Paris Wilder, was shot and killed by Deputy Tyler Thoman, according to officers.

The beginning of the dashcam video shows Thoman and Potters talking to two people outside of the vehicle that was pulled over.

Potters notices a 2-month-old baby and a dog in the backseat seated next to a man, later identified as Wilder.

The deputy asked the man to exit the vehicle and the next part of the video shows Wilder exit the vehicle and point an AR-15 style rifle at Potters.

Wilder opened fire on Potters and Wilder appears to get shot during the encounter. Potters yells at Thoman that he has been shot, according to the video.

Thoman and Potters used the Brevard County patrol car as a barrier between themselves and the shooter.

The video shows Wilder come from behind and hit Potters in the head with the gun and the deputy falls to the ground.

The video shows the suspect repeatedly hit Potters in the head while they are on the ground.

Thoman then fires multiple rounds at the suspect killing him.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Thoman saved Potters’ life.

Potters is expected to make a full recovery.

Ivey said Wilder has a criminal history.

The two other people at the traffic stop returned to the scene and cooperated with the deputies after Wilder’s attack, according to deputies.