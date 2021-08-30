Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

WATCH LIVE: Large law enforcement presence closes I-95 in Brevard County

Highway at Eau Gallie Boulevard closed

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

Tags: Melbourne, Brevard County, Palm Bay
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence has closed part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County Monday afternoon.

Part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County was closed at Eau Gallie Boulevard for an investigation. A large law enforcement presence could be seen on Florida Department of Transportation cameras near U.S. 192 and Simon Road.

The exit ramp to U.S. 192 is also shut down, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers are assisting with traffic control.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

