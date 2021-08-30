WATCH LIVE: Large law enforcement presence closes I-95 in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence has closed part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County Monday afternoon.

Part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County was closed at Eau Gallie Boulevard for an investigation. A large law enforcement presence could be seen on Florida Department of Transportation cameras near U.S. 192 and Simon Road.

The exit ramp to U.S. 192 is also shut down, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers are assisting with traffic control.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

