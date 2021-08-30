Melbourne barber shoots masked gunman upset over haircut, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne barbershop owner shot and wounded a masked gunman who entered the shop Saturday afternoon and pointed a firearm at several people, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:25 p.m. Saturday at New York Hair Barber Shop, which is located in a small strip mall on Florida Avenue, just west of Babcock Street, Melbourne Police Lt. Ryan Schorer said.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that the gunman, identified by police as Palm Bay resident Marlon Mascoe, 24, was shot in the hip. He was disarmed and apprehended at the scene by patrons and employees, and was being treated at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Schorer said.

“The investigation revealed that it wasn’t related to a robbery. It was actually related to a prior haircut transaction he was unhappy with, or an interaction inside the business,” Schorer said.

Mascoe has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.