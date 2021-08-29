Partly Cloudy icon
90º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Investigation underway after man, boy found dead in Belle Isle, police say

Department responded to 1600 block of Idaho Avenue early Sunday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Belle Isle
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after two people, including a child, were found dead in a Belle Isle residence early Sunday, according to the Belle Isle Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the 1600 block of Idaho Avenue around 5 a.m. for a 911 emergency and found a man and a boy dead.

[TRENDING: Ida now dangerous Cat. 4 storm | Tesla in ‘auto pilot’ hits state trooper’s patrol car | Watch: SpaceX successful resupply mission liftoff ]

A spokesperson with the department said the incident is “self-contained to the residence.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter