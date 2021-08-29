Investigation underway after man, boy found dead in Belle Isle, police say

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after two people, including a child, were found dead in a Belle Isle residence early Sunday, according to the Belle Isle Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the 1600 block of Idaho Avenue around 5 a.m. for a 911 emergency and found a man and a boy dead.

A spokesperson with the department said the incident is “self-contained to the residence.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.