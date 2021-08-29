Hurricane Ida now a dangerous category 4 storm as it approaches Louisiana

ORLANDO, Fla. – The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ida continued overnight. As of 3 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Ida’s maximum sustained winds were 130 mph. The category 4 storm was located about 100 miles south of the Mouth of the Mississippi River and moving northwest at 15 mph.

Additional strengthening is likely prior to landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

IDA now a dangerous Cat 4 storm approaching the northern gulf coast of LA. Additional strengthening is likely. If you you live in the greater NOLA time is running out to evacuate. Wide spread wind damage and power outages will be likely #LAWX #MSWX pic.twitter.com/o0RWJnY1ve — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

According to The National Weather Service in New Orleans there is the possibility that conditions could be unlivable along the coast for some time and areas around New Orleans and Baton Rouge could be without power for weeks.

The two strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Louisiana both had wind speeds of 150 mph, the last Island Hurricane of 1856 and Laura of 2020.