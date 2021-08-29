Partly Cloudy icon
Hurricane Ida now a dangerous category 4 storm as it approaches Louisiana

Becomes strongest hurricane of 2021 season to date

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ida continued overnight. As of 3 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Ida’s maximum sustained winds were 130 mph. The category 4 storm was located about 100 miles south of the Mouth of the Mississippi River and moving northwest at 15 mph.

Additional strengthening is likely prior to landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

According to The National Weather Service in New Orleans there is the possibility that conditions could be unlivable along the coast for some time and areas around New Orleans and Baton Rouge could be without power for weeks.

The two strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Louisiana both had wind speeds of 150 mph, the last Island Hurricane of 1856 and Laura of 2020.

