LIVE LOOK: Cameras show changing conditions as Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana

Hurricane Ida is approaching Louisiana as a dangerous Category 4 storm that is likely to intensify before landfall Sunday afternoon.

The hurricane will be making landfall on the same day Hurricane Katrina made landfall 16 years ago, striking the same general part of Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.

Once Ida makes landfall, the hurricane is then forecast to move inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday and Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to The National Weather Service in New Orleans, there is the possibility that conditions could be unlivable along the coast for some time and areas around New Orleans and Baton Rouge could be without power for weeks.

