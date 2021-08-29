Tropical Depression 11 develops, NHC monitoring 5 systems in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are busy, but there are no immediate threats to Florida at this time.

Dangerous Hurricane Ida continues to get stronger and is expected to make landfall Sunday.

Tropical Depression 11 joined Tropical Depression 10 Saturday night in the Atlantic Basin. The two depressions will be competing for the names Julian and Kate as both are expected to strengthen into tropical storms as early as Sunday.

Tropical Depression 10 & 11

Tropical Depression 10 is located east of the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to lift north becoming a tropical storm. T.D. 10 is not a threat to the U.S.

Tropical Depression 11 is also expected to become a tropical storm later Saturday. The storm is located well to the east of Bermuda and north of T.D. 10. It is expected to be a short-lived storm as it moves into the cooler waters of the north Atlantic.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of west Africa by the middle of this week. Thereafter, environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form toward the end of the week as the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. While this storm will likely develop, it is expected at this time to remain out at sea.

Closer to the U.S., A weak trough of low pressure associated with a decaying frontal boundary is currently centered just east off the Mid-Atlantic coastline. This system is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the warm Gulf Stream waters. Environmental conditions appear favorable for some slow development over the next few days as this system drifts southeastward, remaining offshore of the eastern U.S. coastline.

The peak of hurricane season is Sep. 10. Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.