Tropical weather problematic for SpaceX resupply launch to space station this weekend

The SpaceX Falcon 9 and Cargo Dragon at NASA's Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A ahead of the CRS-23 launch to the space station. (Image: NASA/SpaceX)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is approaching, creating difficult conditions for SpaceX as it tries to launch supplies to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX will attempt to launch its Falcon 9 rocket with the Cargo Dragon spacecraft on Saturday at 3:37 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

The current launch forecast from the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron doesn’t look good for the overnight window with just a 40% chance of favorable conditions.

The primary concerns are rain, thick cloud cover and cumulus clouds.

If there is a 24-hour delay, conditions improve to 60% “go” but the weather violation concerns remain the same, according to the launch forecast. The backup launch time Sunday is 3:14 a.m.

Saturday's launch forecast (WKMG 2021)

The forecast isn’t surprising as there are three tropical systems brewing between the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, including Hurricane Ida which is predicted to make landfall in New Orleans as a major hurricane.

Brian Cizek, weather officer for the 45th Weather Squadron, said all eyes are on Ida as of Friday.

“While it won’t directly impact us, for the launch attempt early tomorrow morning we do expect a lot of mid and upper-level moisture, which could bring in some upper-level clouds so very moist atmosphere here in east Central Florida right now and a little bit closer to home,” Cizek said.

Additionally, there is an area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic, about 650 miles east of Bermuda, which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The third system is a tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles and also producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Peak hurricane season is Sept. 30.

While Tropical Storm Ida won't directly affect @NASAKennedy, there may be onshore coastal showers. The current prediction is a 40% chance of favorable conditions for liftoff Saturday of @SpaceX's cargo mission. The latest from Brian Cizek, @SpaceForceDoD Launch Weather Officer: pic.twitter.com/j4Plo3GRS7 — NASA (@NASA) August 27, 2021

When it does launch, the Cargo Dragon is carrying SpaceX’s 23rd resupply mission for NASA. The Dragon trunk will be empty for this mission due to pandemic-related delays.

“Well, COVID-19 has impacted all of us and the space station program is no different,” Jennifer Scott Williams, NASA ISS research manager, said Friday. “Due to linear supply issues and other interruptions because of a pandemic, the International Space Station elected to, decide to, fly those other investigations on another flight, in order to preserve the timeline for CRS-23.”

The spacecraft is carrying about 4,800 pounds of cargo, including some fresh food for the astronauts living in space.

ISS program Joel Montalbano said the groceries include cherry tomatoes, some avocado, lemons and onions.

“We’re also flying ice cream for the crew members that’s a big hit with our crew members and we’ll do that,” Montalbano said.

SpaceX will also be utilizing its brand new drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, for this mission. The Falcon 9 booster will land on the autonomous droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after launching. This will be the fourth launch of this particular booster and the second trip to the ISS for the Dragon spacecraft.

“This will be the first time that we’ve used this newest vessel in the fleet, and it comes with some great upgrades,” SpaceX Dragon Mission Manager Sarah Walker said.

The ship was designed and built to travel out to sea, find its position, receive the rocket and then actually secure the rocket to the ship all robotically using the Octograbber robot, according to Walker.

“That secures the four landing legs of the rocket to the ship, and then travel back to port for it to be offloaded completely autonomously, which is a huge upgrade,” Walker explained. “We’re in the final phases of testing out all of that capability and so this mission, I believe, will actually just utilize it similar to our other vehicles with our other recovery vessels where it will be pulled out with a tugboat and then it will autonomously keep its position from there.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently shared some aerial video of the new ship.

Autonomous SpaceX droneship,

A Shortfall of Gravitas pic.twitter.com/hNZ5U7nxUg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2021

If the launch goes Saturday, the Dragon capsule will dock at the International Space Station around 11 a.m. Sunday.

A live stream of the liftoff will start about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Watch live at the top of this story.

