WATCH LIVE AT 9:35 a.m.: Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launch

Blue Origin will launch its New Shepard rocket Thursday morning from Texas, carrying a payload from NASA that will test technologies the space agency is using to develop a human landing system for future missions to the moon.

The uncrewed mission, NS-17, is scheduled to launch at 9:35 EDT from the company’s West Texas site.

The Blue Origin capsule will also carry experiments from NASA and the University of Florida.

The launch plan includes takeoff, separation of the capsule, a controlled return powered landing for the booster and a parachute-assisted landing for the capsule after a few minutes spent in suborbital space.

Blue Origin’s previous launch was its first human flight, carrying Jeff Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen to suborbital space.

