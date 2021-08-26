Partly Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Seminole County sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting near Sanford

Shooting investigated on Riverview Avenue near Narcissus Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Crime
Seminole County deputy involved in shooting
Seminole County deputy involved in shooting

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday morning near Sanford, officials said.

The shooting was reported along Riverview Avenue near Narcissus Avenue, south of Lake Monroe and north of U.S. Highway 17.

[TRENDING: What does full approval of Pfizer jab really mean? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Details about the shooting, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.

Check back for more details.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email