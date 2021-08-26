Seminole County sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting near Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting Thursday morning near Sanford, officials said.

The shooting was reported along Riverview Avenue near Narcissus Avenue, south of Lake Monroe and north of U.S. Highway 17.

Details about the shooting, including whether anyone was injured, have not been released.

Check back for more details.

