Teen shot and killed in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Sanford around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the police department.

Sanford police said the teenager was shot on the 200 block of Hays Drive, which is just west of French Avenue and just north of H E Thomas Parkway.

Police said the teenager was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A black four-door vehicle is a vehicle of interest, according to police.

The victim and the person accused of killing the teenager knew each other and this is an isolated incident, according to Sanford Public Information Officer Bianca Gillett.

Gillett is asking the public if they have any information on the incident.

“We are hoping somebody saw that vehicle leave the area,” Bianca Gillett said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.