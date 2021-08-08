2 injured in wrong-way crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were injured in a wrong-way crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County overnight Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said a car driven by a 47-year-old Orlando man was traveling south in the northbound lanes of SR-417, striking the front of another vehicle heading north around 2:40 a.m.

The Orlando man and the 47-year-old Sanford man, who was traveling north, were both seriously injured, according to the crash report.

The FHP said troopers drew blood from the wrong-way driver and charges are pending against him until they get the results back.