Driver sought in Orange County crash that killed pedestrian

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information on a driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man crossing a street in Orange County Friday night.

Troopers said a car, a 2009 BWM 328i, heading eastbound on Colonial Drive near Powers Drive struck a 48-year-old man, who was crossing the roadway from the north to the south not in a crosswalk or intersection.

[TRENDING: Florida averages 19,200+ daily cases as state breaks pandemic records | Parents of students sue DeSantis over mask mandate ban | 19-year-old charged with child porn ]

Ad

The FHP said the driver fled the scene and they later found the car abandoned. Troopers said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the FHP at (407) 737-2213.