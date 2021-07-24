Man killed after being hit, run over several times on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and run over by several vehicles Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed as crews responded to the crash, according to the FHP. Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that the lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 95 at International Speedway Boulevard/U.S. 92 are back open following a fatal crash this AM. @FHPOrlando is handling the investigation. — Daytona Beach PD Traffic (@DBPDTraffic) July 24, 2021

Troopers said just before 6 a.m. the man was hit by a vehicle that did not stop, possibly because they may not have known they hit a person. According to a report, the FHP believes multiple vehicles ran over the pedestrian.

The man has not yet been identified.

The crash is still under investigation.