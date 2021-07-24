Cloudy icon
Man killed after being hit, run over several times on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say

Southbound lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and run over by several vehicles Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed as crews responded to the crash, according to the FHP. Daytona Beach police said in a tweet that the lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Troopers said just before 6 a.m. the man was hit by a vehicle that did not stop, possibly because they may not have known they hit a person. According to a report, the FHP believes multiple vehicles ran over the pedestrian.

The man has not yet been identified.

The crash is still under investigation.

