Man, 19, charged with child porn after investigators find over 1,200 videos, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man whose online account was found to contain over 1,200 videos of pornography, many of which involved children, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The department said Ethan Edlund, also a student at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, surrendered to Chicago police Wednesday and will eventually be extradited to the Volusia County Jail.

Police said its Advanced Technology and Cyber Crimes Unit started investigating Edlund in September 2020 after receiving a tip that someone in the area was using a cloud storage service to store child porn.

The department said it was able to determine the account, which was linked to Edlund, and found the account was accessed from the university and from Chicago when he was staying with family.

According to a news release, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant in December 2020 for his Google email account, which led to the discovery of over 1,200 videos. Of those pornographic videos, police said many were of children.

In March 2021, the department was able to get a search warrant for his dorm room where they found more child porn videos on a smartphone they collected.

Police said additional charges may be added as the case is still under investigation.

Edlund faces 20 felony counts of child pornography possession.