47-year-old Ormond Beach man killed in crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 47-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed in a crash in Daytona Beach around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around the Interstate 4 exit.

FHP said the man was driving a 2019 Infinity SUV northbound on Interstate 95.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Ad

Troopers said for an unknown reason the SUV left the roadway and hit a bridge.

Investigators said the driver was rushed to Halifax Medical Center and died at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.