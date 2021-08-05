Man struck, killed by 2 cars in Orange County hit-and-run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was struck and killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

The FHP said a white four-door Toyota was traveling south on Pine Hills Road and struck the man, who was not in a crosswalk or at the intersection.

A BMW that was traveling from a private drive onto Pine Hills Road then struck the man, according to the FHP.

The victim, who died, has not yet been identified by authorities, the FHP said.

Ad

The Toyota drove away without stopping, according to an FHP report.

Trooper said the wreck marks the 13th fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange County this year, more than double from the same time last year.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.