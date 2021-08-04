Drunk driver sentenced to 10 years for deadly Melbourne Beach crash

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A woman who was drunk behind the wheel during a head-on crash that killed another woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the state attorney’s office.

Kyah Muntz was found guilty earlier this month in the death of Kavika Chugh, a 23-year-old who was a passenger in the vehicle Muntz crashed into.

About a month after the Dec. 14, 2018 crash at the intersection of State Road A1A and Sabal Ridge Lane, blood tests revealed Muntz had a .101 blood-alcohol level at the time of the wreck, the legal limit is .08, and tested positive for THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, according to investigators.

Muntz was 19 years old at the time of the crash.

In addition to 10 years in prison, Muntz was also sentenced to 10 years probation to be followed by mental health treatment.